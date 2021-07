Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has reacted to an Islamophobic attack on two Muslim women on Monday in Hamilton, Ontario. A Muslim mother and daughter were walking across a parking lot in Ancaster when they were nearly struck by a car and subsequently verbally assaulted by the driver, who uttered racial slurs and threats to their lives. The attacker then proceeded to follow and search for them while they attempted to hide in bushes. A 40-year-old man has been arrested and is being investigated for the hate crime.

In a statement on Tuesday night, Trudeau condemned the “violent, hateful and abhorrent behaviour,” stating the importance that the public “stand together and take action” against Islamophobia.

“I’m deeply disturbed by reports of an Islamophobic attack on Muslim women in Hamilton yesterday — and I strongly condemn this violent, hateful, and abhorrent behaviour. It has no place in our country or any of our communities. We will continue to stand together and take action.” —Justin Trudeau

This is the second Islamophobic attack in Ontario in just five weeks, following a terrorist attack on a Muslim family in early June when a truck driver killed four members of the same family, and injured one more.



