Controversial actress Amber Heard will remain in the cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, confirms the film’s producer Peter Safran.

Speaking on the Hero Nation podcast, Safran defended his decision to keep Heard in the film despite much public outcry for her to be removed.

“You gotta do what’s best for the movie. We felt that if it’s James Wan, and Jason Momoa, it should be Amber Heard. That’s really what it was.”

Amber Heard plays Mera in the DC Extended Universe

Amber Heard has been accused of domestic violence against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Depp sued his ex-wife for $50-million in 2019 for defamation. Heard originally made accusations about Depp being abusive, which the lawsuit claims was an “elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity,” when in fact “she is a perpetrator.”

Following the accusations, alongside Depp being fired from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, a petition was started to have Heard removed from the Aquaman sequel. It received over 1.6 million signatures.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to hit theatres on December 16, 2022. This is currently the only forthcoming film role Heard is attached to.

