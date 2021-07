In 2007, Spider-Man 3 hit cinemas. The movie marked the first silver screen appearance of Venom, a fan-favourite villain. Unfortunately, the film was met with lukewarm reception from fans and critics alike. Since then, people have been eagerly awaiting a worthy onscreen battle between the two foes.

It looks like the time is finally coming for Spider-Man and Venom to meet again. We Got This Covered reports that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is reportedly heavily involved with a forthcoming crossover film between the two characters.

Marvel and Sony have worked together closely on each of the recent Spider-Man films. Sony own the film and merchandise rights of the franchise, while Marvel maintain the comic book rights. The two companies have worked out several deals to co-produce these films. Sony could have chosen not to involve Marvel but the latter company wanted to ensure that Spidey was well-integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which he serves an important role.

Before these two duke it out once again, there are solo films to look forward to. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will hit theatres this September, Spider-Man: No Way Home in December.

