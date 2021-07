The Parc Ex event is in remembrance of Rajinder Prabhneed Kaur.

Following the murder of Rajinder Prabhneed Kaur in her Parc Extension home on July 19, the Montreal neighbourhood will be the site of a rally and demonstration against femicide and the culture of violence against women and children.

Kaur, 32, was reportedly murdered by her husband Navdeep Singh Ghotra, 30, while their five-year-old child was in the house. (Their other, seven-year-old child had fled the scene.) Ghotra’s body was pulled out of Riviere des Prairies yesterday according to a CBC report.

This was the 13th homicide in Montreal and the 14th femicide in Quebec this year.

Today’s event outside Parc metro will begin with poster-making at 1 p.m. The rally and demonstration will take place at 2 p.m. All are welcome according to the organizers, the South Asian Women’s Community Centre.

“Male violence against women and children is a societal issue and we must all act collectively to end it now. We are not safe until ALL women and children are safe.”

For more information about the rally against femicide, please visit the Facebook event page.

