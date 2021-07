Leonard Cohen On a Wire is being published on the five-year anniversary of his death.

A Leonard Cohen graphic novel is on the way

This autumn, Drawn & Quarterly will release a graphic novel about the life and times of Leonard Cohen. Written by Philippe Girard, the book is being described as a “comic biography.”

Leonard Cohen: On a Wire was translated from French to English by Helge Dascher and Karen Houle. Reviews have been stellar thus far. Rolling Stone notes that it had been written “with great sensitivity” and is a fitting tribute from one Quebecer from another.

Leonard Cohen: On a Wire begins in Los Angeles, with the singer on his deathbed. Readers are then taken on a trip into his past, revisiting crucial moments in the singer-songwriter’s life.

Speaking to CBC Montreal last year, Girard highlighted the important role that the city plays in his graphic novel.

“It’s Leonard Cohen at the end of his work day, probably at night, heading home like any other working Montrealer, not in a limousine or a helicopter, but on foot, walking the streets of his city.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drawn & Quarterly (@drawnandquarterly) Leonard Cohen On a Wire by Philippe Girard is being published on the five-year anniversary of his death.

Leonard Cohen: On a Wire will be launched at Librairie Drawn & Quarterly (211 Bernard) on Nov. 9.

For more on the Montreal arts scene, please visit the Arts & Life section.