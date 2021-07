Quebec Heath Minister Christian Dubé has just confirmed that 60% of Quebecers who are 12 years old and older have now received their second dose of the vaccine. Quebec is on track to achieve its goal of at least 75% of the province fully vaccinated by Aug. 31, in order for public health to allow the removal of masks.

The only age group in Quebec that has not reached the 75% milestone for first doses is the 18 to 29 demographic, who are sitting at 70%. The province has introduced initiatives like the vaccine lottery in order to appeal to those individuals who need the extra incentive to get vaccinated.

“It has never been easier to move your appointment ahead by four weeks through ClicSanté. We are staying the course on our target to achieve at least 75% vaccination in 12+ by Aug. 31.”

Plus de 60% des Québécois âgés de +12 ans ont maintenant reçu leurs 2 doses du vaccin contre la #COVID19.



Il n’a jamais été aussi facile de devancer son rdv à 4 semaines sur ClicSanté.



On garde le cap sur notre 🎯 d’atteindre au moins 75% de vaccination chez les 12+ au 31 août. https://t.co/2mYnUH10PZ — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) July 26, 2021 60% of Quebecers 12+ have now received their second dose

Currently, 83% of the 12+ population in Quebec have been vaccinated with one dose; 60% have been vaccinated with two doses.

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.