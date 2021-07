Please contact SOS violence conjugale if you are a victim of domestic violence.

“14th femicide in Quebec this year — I’m at a loss for words in the face of such vile violence”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has reacted to the 14th femicide in Quebec this year, which happened last night in Parc Extension when a man decapitated his wife, and mother of his child, according to neighbours.

Plante was at a loss for words, and encouraged people being abused to contact SOS violence conjugale — a bilingual, free and anonymous service that helps individuals in situations of domestic violence — before it is too late.

“14 femicides this year. Another last night. I send my deepest sympathies to the relatives of the victim. I’m at a loss for words in the face of such vile violence. If you are being abused, don’t wait. Contact SOS violence conjugale” — Valérie Plante

14 féminicides cette année. Un autre hier soir. J'envoie mes plus profondes sympathies aux proches de la victime. Je suis surtout à bout de mots devant une violence aussi ignoble. Si vous êtes victime de violence, n'attendez pas. Contactez @sosviolence. https://t.co/jxSDGrvYpJ — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) July 20, 2021 Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante: “14th femicide in Quebec this year — I’m at a loss for words in the face of such vile violence”

To contact SOS Violence Conjugale, please call 1-800-363-9010 or visit their website.

