NHL.com is showcasing a new Habs mural near the Bell Centre in Montreal today, ahead of Monday night’s game 1 in round 3 of the playoffs in Las Vegas. Montreal street artist Stikki Peaches applied his collage style to the image of Youppi on a destruction derby vehicle.

“It’s a spinoff of our famous mascot, without making it too obvious. I wanted to give it a Stikki-fied feeling. The piece is encouraging the boys to grind it out, pedal to the metal, like modern day gladiators on the ice.”

The Habs homage creation, located on St-Antoine and de la Montagne, is also jammed with references to the team and other issues on people’s minds. “Let’s go Jake” is of course a message to forward Jake Evans, wishing him a speedy recovery following his run-in with the Winnipeg Jets in round 2; there are also fans chanting Olé, Maurice Richard’s #9 and the number 215 in memory of the Indigenous children buried outside a residential school in Kamloops B.C.

“Throughout all my work over the years, I always add some little not-so-hidden messages and go with what is current. I always acknowledge there are other things besides sports or art or whatever. There are definitely bigger things going on in the world, and sometimes you just have to acknowledge them.”

