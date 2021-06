Godspeed to the person who has to filter out all the misogynistic messages.

Valérie Plante just shared her phone number, so you can reach her by text

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has just tweeted out a phone number for people to reach her directly by text message. In what is clearly an effort to appear more accessible to Montrealers, Plante can now be reached at 514-700-7337.

“Oh yes! You can now reach me by text. Send me a message. 514-700-7337“

This direct-line approach was previously adopted by former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who opened up the city hall phone line and often answered himself.

