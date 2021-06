WIN: Cole Caufield is giving away 22 Habs jerseys and 22 pairs of tickets

The Montreal Canadiens have a new contest where fans 18 to 29 years of age can win one of 22 Cole Caufield Montreal Canadiens jerseys. One of 22 pairs of tickets to a game next season are also up for grabs. All you have to do is show proof that you got your COVID-19 vaccine.

Caufield, who is 20 years old, scored his fist playoff game against the Golden Knights on Monday, hopefully a sign of more to come as the Montreal Canadiens take on Las Vegas in game 2 tonight.

To enter the contest, please visit the Montreal Canadiens website.

Get your COVID-19 vaccine for a chance to win one of 22 Caufield jerseys or one of 22 pairs of tickets to a game in 2021-22!



To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

