The Church or the Government of Canada?

Who should bear responsibility for tragedies committed at residential schools?

Leger Marketing has released a study examining how Canadians feel about residential schools in Canada. 2 in 3 Canadians (66%) believe the Church should bear the responsibility for the tragedies committed at residential schools; 34% think the Government of Canada should be held responsible.

The following context was provided ahead of the questions on residential schools:

“Last week, the remains of 215 Indigenous children were found near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, which was in operation from 1890 to 1969. While the Government of Canada funded these schools, they were administered and managed by Christian churches. In your view, who should bear the responsibility for the tragedies committed at these schools?”

Other key findings:

“80% of Canadians are expecting more tragedies to be uncovered. They think that the remains of the 215 Indigenous children discovered at a previous residential school site in Kamloops is only the tip of the iceberg.

“77% of Canadians agree that the government should order all the grounds surrounding former residential schools in Canada to be systematically searched through digs to find out if what happened in Kamloops also happened in other places.”

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website. To access the National Indian Residential School Crisis Line, please call 1-866-925-4419.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.