Part 2 of Lupin, season 2 of Flack and more new series and old movies streaming now.

What’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Crave this week

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Black Summer (new on Netflix)

There are not a ton of “new-new” releases on Netflix this week. The schedule is mostly made up of new seasons of existing shows like part two of Lupin (June 11), season 2 of zombie show Black Summer (June 17), season three of the Turkish series The Gift (June 17) and new seasons of the South Korean shows Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (June 11) and Hospital Playlist (June 17).

Another highlight is the wildlife doc Penguin Town (June 16), narrated by Patton Oswalt. In terms of movies, additions this week include The Hurricane Heist, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Robert Rodriguez’s Desperado.

New on Amazon Prime Video

Flack (new on Amazon Prime Video)

Prime has season 2 of the Anna Paquin-starring British series Flack, about a PR firm tasked with cleaning up the messes of their famous clients. It hits the streaming service today alongside Clarkson’s Farm, an eight-part series in which British host Jeremy Clarkson runs a farm. (Early reviews are savage.) On June 17, you can stream the latest video game adaptation from video game adaptation power couple Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson, the inexplicably favourably reviewed Monster Hunter. (I haven’t seen it — it may, in fact, be quite good.)

New on Crave

Betty (new on Crave)

Crave has the first six seasons of Gossip Girl available as of today, no doubt in anticipation of the reboot planned for the beginning of July on HBO. As of today you can also stream the first episode of season 2 of Betty, the skateboarding show based on the film Skate Kitchen by Crystal Moselle. On June 15 you can stream the documentary Revolution Rent, about a director putting on a production of Rent in Cuba.

On the movies front, you can stream The Croods: A New Age, The Kid Detective, Videodrome and Miranda July’s Kajillionaire as of today.

