New on Netflix

Fatherhood (new on Netflix)

After a slow couple of weeks, Netflix is kicking it up a notch with streaming releases this week. At the head of the pack is Fatherhood, the newest Kevin Hart vehicle from director Paul Weitz (American Pie, About a Boy, Admission). In the Montreal-shot film, Hart plays a new father who must cope with raising his daughter alone after the death of his wife. It’s available today alongside the Japanese yakuza drama A Family, the first season of Chinese comedy-drama The Rational Life and something called The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — which at least has the merit of being self-explanatory.

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger co-wrote and stars in the rom-com Good on Paper, in which she meets a man (Ryan Hansen) who seems too good to be true. It’s out June 23 alongside season two of the extremely stupid reality show Too Much to Handle, in which extremely beautiful people are shipped off to an island where they are forbidden from having sex with each other for a month to win $100,000. Godzilla fans who aren’t sated by the recent blockbuster can fall back on the anime series Godzilla Singular Point, out June 24 alongside the documentary Sisters on Track, about the track careers of three preteen African-American girls.

Movie-wise, you can now catch Booksmart (June 19), Longshot (June 21), Blinded by the Light and The Kitchen (both June 22).

New on Amazon Prime Video

Breaking News in Yuba County (new on Amazon Prime Video)

It’s a very slow week over at Prime, with three Spanish language shows (El Corazón De Sergio Ramos, Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado and Wild and Free: Florianópolis) dropping on the service today and one movie (Tate Taylor’s wholly ignored Breaking News in Yuba County, starring Mila Kunis, Awkwafina and Allison Janney) dropping on June 24.

New on Crave

Veneno (new on Crave)

Crave has season 3 of the Nathan Fillion cop show The Rookie premiering today alongside Domina, a British miniseries set in Ancient Rome. Movie-wise, you can now catch the Denzel Washington / Rami Malek cop thriller The Little Things and the Lee Daniels-directed biopic The United States vs. Billie Holiday as of today. On June 24 you can watch season one of Veneno, a Spanish miniseries about the life and death of Spanish transgender TV personality La Veneno.

New on Disney Plus

Luca (new on Disney Plus)

Disney Plus has the latest release from Pixar, Luca, out today. The Italy-set film is about a sea monster who assumes the form of a human boy when on the land. Early reviews are fairly positive, though few compare it to Pixar’s best work.

New on Apple TV+

Physical (new on Apple TV+)

Rose Byrne stars in Physical, an ’80s-set series about a housewife who falls into the aerobics craze of the time. It premieres today alongside documentary series Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson, in which the hugely popular producer explores the history of music technology.

New on CBC Gem

Bump (new on CBC Gem)

Bump is a half-hour comedy from Australia about a teenage girl who must navigate a surprise pregnancy. Well-received in its native Australia, it’s available to stream as of today.

