Watch the Habs celebrate after their big win: “A night we’ll never forget”

For the first time since 1993, the Habs are going to the Stanley Cup Finals. It was a game to remember, with another stellar performance by Carey Price, who made 37 saves. Shea Weber and Cole Caufield scored a goal apiece in the first and second periods before the game went into overtime. The game-winning goal was scored by Artturi Lehkonen with a perfect pass by Phillip Danault.

Check out the video below to sample the excitement on the ice as the Habs celebrated with their coaching staff and general manager Marc Bergevin.

Une soirée que l’on n’oubliera jamais.



A night we'll never forget.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/VCPQePWKhf — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 25, 2021 Montreal Canadiens celebrate with coaching staff and Marc Bergevin

See the game-winning overtime goal and Bell Centre eruption here:

🗣OLÉ OLÉ OLÉ OLÉÉÉÉÉÉ#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/itIYTHm66r — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 25, 2021 Wrapping round 3 with an overtime goal by Artturi Lehkonen

As Sugar Sammy put it below, it was the best St-Jean Baptiste Day in recent memory.

C’est la plus belle Saint-Jean-Baptiste de ma vie #GoHabsGo — Sugar Sammy (@sugarsammy) June 25, 2021

Habs super fan Jay Baruchel delivered his traditional post-win message, followed by assertions that the Montreal Canadiens are going to win the Stanley Cup. (They just have to beat either the New York Islanders or Tampa Bay Lightning, TBD in their series game 7 tonight.)

FUCKING RIGHTS — Jay Baruchel 🇨🇦 (@BaruchelNDG) June 25, 2021

For the Montreal Canadiens schedule, please visit the Habs website.

