“Glory is achieved far beyond the podium.”

With the Tokyo Olympics starting in just 38 days, Team Canada has launched an inspirational new campaign video called “Glory From Anywhere.” The minute-long video features Canadian athletes Jennifer Abel, Annie Guglia, Damian Warner, Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes alongside three inspirational community heroes: teacher Lee Martin, firefighter Shawn Morris and sexual assault survivor turned boxing coach Miranda Kamal.

“Glory isn’t restricted by age, history, experience, geography, orientation, or even a birth certificate. It can come from anywhere. It belongs to the ones who go beyond borders, overcome obstacles, and defy expectations. “Inside all of us lives the potential for glory.”

Check out the video below.

WATCH: Team Canada “Glory From Anywhere” video ahead of Tokyo Olympics

For more on the “Glory From Anywhere,” please visit the Team Canada website.

