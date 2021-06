The film and its soundtrack will be released on July 9.

The release of the latest Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer offers a taste of what fans can expect from the forthcoming soundtrack. The trailer features a cover of 1989 house hit “Pump Up the Jam” by Migos rapper Quavo.

The soundtrack has big shoes to fill. The first film featured multiple Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hits including Seal’s “Fly Like an Eagle” cover and, of course, R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly.”

The trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy

The original song by Technotronic appeared in Space Jam but not on its soundtrack. It reached #4 on Canada’s RPM Top Singles Chart.

Quavo and the Migos are gearing up to release a new album this Friday, Culture III. The 19-track project will feature the likes of Drake, Cardi B and Justin Bieber. Space Jam: A New Legacy‘s soundtrack will also feature a stacked roster of elite contributors. As of now, Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin’s “We Win” duet is the only track that has been officially released.

The soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy is set for release on July 9. The movie, on the other hand, hops into theatres on July 16.

