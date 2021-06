Mindy Kaling, Henry Winkler and Ben Feldman will voice new monsters on the Laugh Floor.

Mike and Sully are back for a brand new adventure with Monsters at Work. The Disney+ series is a direct follow-up to the 2001 Pixar film, Monsters, Inc. Both Billy Crystal and John Goodman are returning to voice their respective characters for the series.

Monsters at Work finds Monsters, Inc. shifting to laughs instead of screams, following the events of the first film. Mike and Sully are now in charge of the corporation. The characters, however, will not be the main point of focus.

Mindy Kaling, Ben Feldman and Henry Winkler will voice new monsters on the Laugh Floor. John Ratzenberger, Jennifer Tilly and Bob Peterson are all set to reprise their original roles, for one episode each. Noticeably absent is Steve Buscemi, who voiced the antagonistic Randall.

Monsters, Inc. grossed over $577-million internationally. A prequel film, Monsters University, was released in 2013. There were plans for a sequel in the mid-2000s. The film would have involved Mike and Sully getting stuck in the human world. The film was scrapped when its production company, Circle 7 Animation, was shut down.

Monsters at Work debuts on Disney Plus on July 7.

