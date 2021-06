Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning starts today at 8 p.m. It’s of course very hard to imagine what the Habs are going through or thinking right now, between the obvious combination of excitement and nervousness. This is the furthest that the team has come in the playoffs since they beat the Los Angeles Kings to win their 24th Stanley Cup in 1993. To mark the occasion, the Montreal Canadiens have posted a video cutting between highlights of the Habs’ 2021 playoff run and the 1993 Stanley Cup Finals.

The montage conveys the stakes and the tension of the finals, featuring some iconic moments such as Price’s nod to Patrick Roy’s wink, the celebration after the round-winning Lehkonen/Danault play as well as Marc Bergevin’s famous red suit. Check out the chilling video below.

Here. We. Go. #GoHabsGo | @SkipTheDishes pic.twitter.com/EuLgHgnyaY — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 28, 2021 Watch a chilling look back as the Habs play Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals

The Montreal Canadiens also posted a quick video of the team’s morning skate this morning, where the players can be seen taking it all in.

Quelques images de l'entraînement de ce matin.



Scenes from today's morning skate.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ZFRclTRT9W — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 28, 2021

If this series is anything like the previous three, where being the clear underdog only seemed to motivate us even more, it should prove to be a very exciting and thrilling one to watch.

As Cult MTL writer Al Sciola put it perfectly last week, “Skeptics and doubters may soon find that the ghosts of the old Forum have finally arrived at the Bell Centre.”

Go Habs Go!

