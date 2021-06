Last night in Montreal, history was made. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of their series. This means that the Habs advance to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 1993.

It would not be a Canadiens win without a mob of rowdy fans. Cult MTL‘s very own Mr. Wavvy was live in Downtown Montreal to capture all of the madness. Reporting live from Tour des Canadiens Condos, we had a bird’s eye view of the celebrations. This included a plethora of fireworks, cheering and even a flipped police car.

There is no question that St-Jean celebrations added fuel to the fire. A loss could have meant coming back to win Saturday but a win felt incredibly special on both the holiday and a Strawberry Moon. This was a celebration of hockey, a celebration of Quebec and a celebration of the Montreal Canadiens being back where they belong.

Take a look at the livestream footage below:

Downtown Montreal after Game 6 🏒 Posted by Cult MTL on Thursday, June 24, 2021 Mr. Wavvy captured a bird’s eye view of the celebrations following the Montreal Canadiens Game 6 win against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Tonight at 8 p.m., the New York Islanders will face the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 7 of the series. This “Win or Go Home” game will determine who will play the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Finals, due to begin on Monday, June 28.

