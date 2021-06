Valérie Plante: “Tonight, Montreal, celebrate with passion, but with respect”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has released a statement asking that Montrealers celebrate St-Jean-Baptiste and the Habs game respectfully tonight, in hopes to avoid rioting and looting, which has occurred in the past.

The Montreal Canadiens, now leading the series 3-2, take the ice tonight at 8 p.m. at the Bell Centre. A win would mean that they move on to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since they won the Cup in 1993.

Ce soir je demande la collaboration de tout les Montréalais-es pour célébrer avec passion, mais dans le respect. Pour lire ma déclaration: https://t.co/M7vD5u9NYz #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 24, 2021

For some pre-game inspiration, check out a pep talk given by Habs general manager Marc Bergevin to the team ahead of their game 3 win.

Bonne St-Jean and Go Habs Go!

