Tricolore Sports has just released a new Montreal Canadiens T-shirt honouring the red eyes of Habs defenceman Jeff Petry. Petry gained notoriety for his alarmingly bloodshot eyes in Game 2 against the Las Vegas Golden Knights, caused by burst blood vessels and pooling from a “bilateral subconjunctival hemorrhage.”

The T-shirt, whose design was created by artist Dave Scheele, features the red eyes of Jeff Petry on the front with Jeff Petry on the back. Check out this limited release at Tricolore Sports locations in Montreal, Laval and Brossard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tricolore Sports (@tricoloresports) Tricolore Sports honour the red eyes of Jeff Petry with new Habs T-shirt

For the first time since 1993, the Habs have made the Stanley Cup Finals, with Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning starting Monday, June 28 at 8 p.m.

Go Habs Go!

For our latest Habs report, please click here. For the Montreal Canadiens schedule, please visit the Habs website.

For more Montreal sports coverage, please visit the Sports section.