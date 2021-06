“In loving memory of the innocent lost souls, to show our support to the only survivor of this terrorist attack.”

The Canadian Muslim Forum is holding a vigil in Montreal tonight to honour five members the Afzaal family who were run down in London, Ontario on June 6 — only one of whom survived. The event will take place beside Parc metro (7245 Hutchison) at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 11.

“The Canadian Muslim Forum invites the entire society of Quebec and all communities to participate in the vigil in loving memory of the innocent lost souls, to show our support to the only survivor of this terrorist attack (a 9 year-old-boy), to call upon the authorities and our politicians to take a firm stand against hate crimes, Islamophobia and acts of terrorism against our communities and Canadian citizens.“

Meanwhile, a multi-faith event called the March to End Hatred will take place in London at 7 p.m. tonight.

