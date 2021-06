TODAY: Quebecers 60+ can now move up their second dose appointments

As announced by Quebec Health Minister Chistian Dubé last week, the province is speeding up its vaccine rollout with the acceleration of second dose appointments.

Anyone in Quebec who is over 65 and has received their first shot (of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine specifically) can move up their vaccination appointment today by visiting ClicSante.ca. Every weekday through June 23, a new age group (five years younger) will be able to do the same.

When a new booking is confirmed, the previously scheduled appointment will automatically be cancelled.

To reschedule your second dose, please visit the ClicSanté website. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

