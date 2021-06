As announced by Quebec Health Minister Chistian Dubé on June 3, the province is speeding up its vaccine rollout with the acceleration of second dose appointments.

Anyone in Quebec who is over 18 and has received their first shot can move up their vaccination appointment today by visiting ClicSante.ca. This is the last day of the planned second-dose acceleration schedule, which has been advancing in five-year increments every weekday since June 7.

When a new booking is confirmed, the previously scheduled appointment will automatically be cancelled.

Please note that appointments are expected to be opened up for those awaiting a second dose of an mRNA vaccine. Appointments have been unavailable to some due to a temporary shortfall of Pfizer doses last week. Dubé, along with Quebec public health director Horacio Arruda and all federal health authorities, encourages anyone who had the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine as their first dose to take a Moderna shot if it is available to you first. Both are mRNA vaccines and are considered interchangeable.

Walk-in opportunities are also available now, and more will be opening up soon. Whether you get a vaccination by appointment or via walk-in, it is still required to wait eight weeks between doses.

To reschedule your second dose, please visit the ClicSanté website. For a list of walk-in vaccination sites and hours, please visit the Santé Montréal website.

