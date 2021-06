The sequel was inspired by both The Godfather Part II and Boogie Nights.

The LEGO Batman Movie, a CGI comedy featuring Will Arnett voicing the Caped Crusader, was one of the best films of 2017. Plans for a sequel were announced shortly after the success of the first film. Director Chris McKay was set to direct, and the film was due to be released in 2022.

Unfortunately, new reports suggest that The LEGO Batman 2 will never see the light of day. In a recent interview, McKay explained that Warner Brothers no longer owns the LEGO distribution rights. It does however, own the rights to Batman content, which would cause a conflict of interest for the possible sequel.

“Because LEGO has left Warner Brothers and is now over at Universal, there probably won’t be a LEGO Batman sequel, unfortunately. I am so sorry to say that but I don’t think they’ll be making a LEGO Batman 2.”

McKay also revealed that a sequel was being written by Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon and Loki head writer Michael Waldron. The script was described as follows:

“The structure was Godfather Part II…a story about Batman’s relationship to the Justice League (and Superman) now as well as the formative moments of the Justice League (and Batman’s relationship with Superman) then.”

Waldron shared the script’s first page, and there is a lot going on.

Loved this project and especially our title page pic.twitter.com/5Y2bzQiWGL — Michael Waldron (@michaelwaldron) June 14, 2021

Hopefully, Universal and Warner Brothers can work out an arrangement similar to that of Sony and Marvel for Spider-Man. In the meantime, Warner Animation Group is gearing up for the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy on July 16.

