The Harlem Globetrotters is one of basketball’s most cherished franchises. Since its incarnation in 1926, the exhibition team, which emphasizes showmanship as much as athleticism, has played over 27,000 games across worldwide. Legendary players such as Wilt Chamberlin and Meadowlark Lemon got their professional starts with the Globetrotters. Their success has spawned films, television series and video games.

The team has played in Montreal on several occasions.

95 years into their history, the Harlem Globetrotters are looking to take a major leap. The team has released a statement announcing intentions to join the NBA. The statement was issued by Jeff Munn, who serves as the Globetrotters’ executive vice president and general manager.

The Harlem Globetrotters would instantly be one of the most popular teams in the NBA. No question about that. https://t.co/iq1p3e9L9Q — Tristan D'Amours (@tristandamours) June 22, 2021 The Harlem Globetrotters are looking to join the NBA.

There have been talks about a new NBA expansion team for many years. The league currently has 30 teams, with 15 in each conference. According to league insiders, Las Vegas and Seattle are the most logical future markets. As it stands, there are already two teams in New York City: the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets. The most recent expansion team is the Charlotte Hornets. Previously known as the Charlotte Bobcats, the team made its debut in 2005.

For more sports coverage, visit our Sports section.