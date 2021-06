The CFL will return this August. The league’s Board of Governors has approved a shortened, 14-game season. The board voted unanimously to approve the motion.

Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambroise was ecstatic to share the news with football fans:

“This is an exciting day for Canadian football and for Canada itself. I want to thank our fans, players, coaches and partners for their incredible support and patience as we’ve worked together towards this day. This is great news for everyone who loves our game and our country.” —CFL Commissioner Randy Ambroise

The season will kick off on Aug. 5, with the Grey Cup taking place on Dec. 15. This year’s cup, the 108th edition, will be held in Hamilton, Ontario. The last Grey Cup took place on Nov. 24, 2019. This is the most recent game to have been played in the league.

The schedule for the season will be released tomorrow. Each team will also lay out ticket rollout, capacity and safety measures. There is a possibility of completely filled stadiums by the end of the season, says Ambroise:

“The public health officials in every province keep telling us that as long as the vaccination rate keeps climbing, and the number of cases of COVID-19 is contained or goes down, the more life will get back to normal, including full capacities in our stadiums.”

