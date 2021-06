This is the first sports league in North America to pay players with cryptocurrency.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) will be the first sports league in North America to offer players a portion of their salaries in Bitcoin. The initiative is in partnership with Bitbuy, a Canadian company that helps users buy, sell and manage cryptocurrencies. Additionally, Bitbuy will become an official sponsor of the CEBL.

Kimbal Mackenzie of the Guelph Nighthawks will be one of the first players to take advantage of this new partnership.

“The opportunity to be paid in Bitcoin is something I’m incredibly excited about. I believe cryptocurrency is the future,” Mackenzie explained. “The ability to have part of my salary go directly into an investment that I believe will appreciate greatly over the next 10-30 years is a no-brainer.”

Mackenzie was the recipient of the 2020 Nighthawks Sportsmanship Award. Last season, the Guelph Nighthawks reached the quarterfinals. The Ottawa Blackjacks eliminated the team from the playoffs.

Kimbal Mackenzie is one of the most explosive players on the Guelph Nighthawks.

The 2021 season of the Canadian Elite Basketball League will begin on Thursday, June 24. Depending on the situation in each province, fans may or may not be able to attend the games in person. Next season, the league will expand into Montreal.

