St-Viateur Bagel taps into the mood of Montreal with Habs bagels

After sharing an image of bagels stacked in the shape of the Stanley Cup nearly a month ago, St-Viateur Bagel is once again paying tribute to the Montreal Canadiens: they’re making sesame bagels made in the shape of the Habs logo.

“The bagels are coming out a little different today!”

Les bagels sorte un peu different aujourd’hui. The Bagel are coming out a little different today! pic.twitter.com/TIllXlwsS6 — StViateurBagel (@StViateurBagel) June 28, 2021 Habs bagels c/o St-Viateur Bagel

Sadly these bagels are not for sale, as explained in an Instagram post:

“We made these bagels to cheer on our team and our city. Unfortunately, we cannot sell these bagels.”

The Habs play Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Finals tonight at 8 p.m.

Go Habs Go!

