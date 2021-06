Canada’s Got Talent is coming back to television, thanks to Simon Cowell. The series will return to the small screen for the first time in a decade, airing once again on CityTV.

Executive Producer Simon Cowell had nothing but good things to say about the forthcoming revival:

“We’ve seen so many talented people from Canada over the years and we always said we’ve got to make this show again. I am so excited ‘Canada’s Got Talent’ is returning and believe it will be an amazing experience.”

Filming of the talent competition show will begin this fall. It will make its on-air debut in spring of next year.

Canada’s Got Talent originally debuted in March of 2012 and lasted for only a single season. The judges were Stephen Moccio, Measha Brueggergosman, and The Three Amigos funnyman, Martin Short. Sagkeeng’s Finest, a dance group based out of Manitoba, were the winners of the $100 000 grand prize.

Sagkeeng’s Finest were the winners of the first and only season of Canada’s Got Talent.

Got Talent is one of the most successful brands in television. It appears in over 65 markets across the world.

