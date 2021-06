Earlier today, Health Minister Christian Dubé confirmed that the province had reached the 75% benchmark for first dose vaccinations among the adult population in Quebec.

“Today we reached the objective to administer a first dose to 75% of adults in Quebec by June 24, three weeks ahead of schedule. The month of May = month of vaccination. Thank you to the entire vaccination team and thank you to Quebecers!” —Christian Dubé

Last week, Dubé announced that the province’s new goal is to have 80% of the 12+ population vaccinated in Quebec. Currently 70.9% of the 12+ and 61.9% of the total populations of Quebec have received at least their first dose.

✅ Nous avons atteint aujourd’hui l’objectif qu’on s’était donné d’administrer une première dose à 75% des adultes québécois d’ici le 24 juin. 3 semaines plus tôt. Le mois de mai = mois de la vaccination.



Merci à toute l'équipe de vaccination et merci aux Québécois! pic.twitter.com/ShqfI1QfbF — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) June 3, 2021

