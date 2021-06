Canada currently sits in second place in first doses administered.

Quebec has now vaccinated more of its population with 1st doses than Israel

According to the latest figures from Our World In Data, Israel and Canada sit in first and second place respectively in the percentage of the population having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, Canada has vaccinated 60.6% of its population with at least one dose, while Israel has vaccinated 63.02%. Quebec, the province with the highest vaccination percentage in Canada, has vaccinated 63.7%.

The United Kingdom and Mongolia are in third and fourth place, with 58.85% and 58.34% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose, respectively.

Quebec public health is aiming to vaccinate 80% of its 12+ population during the vaccination campaign; currently 73% have received at least a first dose.

