The festival is teaming up with Resilience Montreal and the Native Women’s Shelter for the June 21 event.

The POP Montreal music festival is collaborating with Indigenous services organizations Resilience Montreal and the Native Women’s Shelter as well as the Ville-Marie borough to present a live outdoor concert on Monday, June 21, which is the 25th annual National Indigenous Peoples Day. The show will take place in Cabot Square (where Resilience operates), at Atwater and Ste-Catherine, from 3 to 7 p.m.

The lineup features Buffalo Hat Singers, Scott Sinquah, Shauit, Géronimo Inutiq, Moe Clark, Corey Diabo and Jeremy Dutcher.

The show is free but advance seat reservation is required, either online or at the Resilience Montreal tent on-site. The seating will be distanced, and masks and hand sanitization will be mandatory to enter the site.

POP Montreal announced this week that the 2021 edition of the festival will take place from Sept. 22–26.

For more details about the National Indigenous Peoples Day concert and to reserve a spot, please visit the EventBrite page.

