Help is available by calling 1-800-363-9010.

Please contact SOS Violence Conjugale if you are a victim of domestic violence

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has released a statement regarding the murder of Lisette Corbeil, whose body was found Wednesday morning in a murder-suicide by her husband. This is the 12th femicide in Quebec this year. Plante took the opportunity to remind Montrealers and Quebecers of SOS Violence Conjugale, a bilingual, free and anonymous service that helps individuals in situations of domestic violence.

“I am appalled at this 12th feminicide. I send my thoughts to the family of Lisette Corbeil, murdered by her spouse. If you are a victim of domestic violence, contact SOS Violence Conjugale.”

Plante posted a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt with the phrase “Une Pour Toute” (One for All). $7 from each shirt sold is donated directly to SOS Violence Conjugale. For more information, please visit Omakou.

Vous pouvez vous procurer le chandail que je porte sur https://t.co/I2r7oaAKHy pour faire un don à l'organisme SOS Violence Conjugale. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 10, 2021

To contact SOS Violence Conjugale, please call 1-800-363-9010 or visit their website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.