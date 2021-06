The historic train station and hotel will be Canada’s first Hyatt Centric.

Place Gare Viger in Old Montreal to become a boutique hotel with apartments, offices

Real estate investors Jesta Group have revealed their plans for Old Montreal’s Place Gare Viger. The project will include a boutique hotel and rental apartments along with office and retail spaces.

The hotel will be the first Hyatt Centric to open in Canada. There will be 177 guest rooms, along with a rooftop pool/bar and a restaurant run by the Burgundy Lion Group.

A preview of the Hyatt Centric Montreal

Both Lightspeed and Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada have committed to office spaces. The latter company has signed a 10-year deal with Place Gare Viger. The office section will also include a rooftop for employees to get the most out of the beautiful views in the area.

The office space will have a breathtaking rooftop

Anthony O’Brien, Jesta Group’s Senior Managing Director, looks forward to the space becoming a staple in Old Montreal.

“Our vision at Jesta Group has always been to create a fully integrated urban campus for the future of work, live and play. We are ecstatic that our vision has resonated so strongly with the business community. We look forward to welcoming Novartis, supporting Lightspeed’s continued growth and delivering an exceptional hotel experience with Hyatt at Place Gare Viger.”

The building was originally designed by Bruce Price in 1898. Price was also the designer of Chateau Frontenac in Quebec City. Place Gare Viger was originally a train station as well as a hotel. Jesta Group acquired the space in 2012.

To learn more about the forthcoming plans for Place Gare Viger, please visit the hotel’s website.

