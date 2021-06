The event will also take place on Saturdays this season.

Piknic Electronik is back! After going virtual last season, the weekly parties return to Parc Jean-Drapeau this weekend.

Piknic Electronik is a staple of Montreal summer party culture.

Nothing says “Sunday in Montreal” like dancing your heart away at Piknic. To make up for lost time, this season will now take place on Saturdays as well. There are currently seven events scheduled between July 3rd and the 31st.

The July 3rd and 4th editions of Piknic Electronik will feature an all-Quebec lineup. Jesse Futerman and The Holy are among the Saturday headliners. Sunday’s roster features the likes of Regularfantasy, Mollygum and Honeydrip.

Mollygum will play at the SCÈNE Piknic on Sunday.

To compensate for the limited capacity, each day will have two events: at 1 PM to 5 PM and 6 PM to 10 PM. All of the DJs are scheduled to perform at two events on the same day. Masks and designated distancing areas will both be mandatory.

Tickets for the first two weekends of Piknic Electronik go on sale tomorrow morning at 11 AM. All ticket must be purchased online, in advance. To learn more about the forthcoming events, visit Piknic’s website.

