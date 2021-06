Montreal will now have its own French language commissioner

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has announced the creation of a French language commissioner position for the city. The individual chosen for this position will be mandated to monitor the implementation of the action plan to enhance the presence of French in Montreal. The plan, which was introduced in March, was adopted by the executive committee on Wednesday.

“The French language is the one that unites us and that we always want to promote more. This is why we are creating the position of French language commissioner for Montreal.” —Valérie Plante

City Councillor Robert Beaudry called the move “another concrete gesture of our administration to ensure the future of French in Montreal.”

La langue française est celle qui nous unit et que nous souhaitons toujours valoriser davantage. C'est pourquoi nous créons le poste de commissaire à la langue française pour @MTL_Ville. #polmtl https://t.co/ZyT0KZAmrH — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 9, 2021

