“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.”

Montreal is still under a Heat Warning; humidex to reach 40+ from 2 to 6 p.m.

According to the Weather Network, there is still a Heat Warning for Montreal and Southern Quebec. Temperatures in Montreal are expected to reach 30 degrees during the day today and 20 degrees overnight, with a humidex over 40 degrees.

The peak temperature in the city today will be 31 degrees (with a feels like of 41), between 2 and 5 p.m. There is also a 40% risk of a thunderstorm tonight between 5 and 10 p.m.

The Weather Network has advised Montrealers to be on the look out for signs of heat illness (see below), to drink plenty of water, even before you’re thirsty, and to stay in a cool place.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors. Watch for side effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.”

For a list of places in Montreal to cool off during a heat wave, please click here. For the latest weather updates in Montreal and the rest of Canada, please visit the Weather Network website.

