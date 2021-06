The 30th anniversary edition welcomes live audiences to five theatre venues.

Over 250 artists are involved in a hybrid edition of the Montreal Fringe Festival this year, featuring 154 in-person performances by 30 companies, 23 encore digital shorts, 8 episodes of The Fringebuzz Lab podcast, 5 Transformation Series artist panels featuring guests from across Canada as well as the Plateau Astro astronomy walking tour.

“We’re thrilled to reconnect artists with their audience. We’re calling it radical hospitality — we want to help bring folks back to the theatre in making it a positive experience for all patrons.” —Amy Blackmore, Montreal Fringe executive/artistic director

After last year’s online edition, the Fringe launched the FringeTV channel for its 2021 on-demand digital content.

The five venues hosting in-person Fringe shows this year are Fringe HQ MainLine Theatre, Monument-National, Café Campus, Petit Campus and la Chapelle, all located in the Plateau and Quartier des Spectacles.

For the complete Fringe 2021 program and to buy tickets, please visit the festival’s website.

