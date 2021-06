Montreal’s Lance Stroll has a Habs logo on his helmet for the Styrian Grand Prix

Habs fever has taken over the city and beyond. Formula 1 racing driver and Montrealer Lance Stroll has shared some photos from yesterday’s qualifying at the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria of his racing helmet, now featuring the Montreal Canadiens logo. Stroll, who races for Aston Martin, captioned the photos with, “Far from home, but always repping,” followed by the traditional blue, blanc, rouge circles for the Habs.

Lance Stroll currently sits in 13th place with 10 points in the Formula 1 Drivers Championship. He will start today’s Styrian Grand Prix in ninth position on the starting grid. The race begins at 9 a.m.

The Habs have made the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 1993, with Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning starting Monday, June 28 at 8 p.m.

Good luck today Lance and Go Habs Go!

