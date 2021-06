The company’s 15-minute rapid testing model would allow the arena to once again accommodate an audience of 21,273.

Go Test Rapide specializes in rapid COVID-19 testing, providing their clients results in just 15 minutes. The Montreal company is now appealing to the Canadiens and Quebec public health to use their rapid testing model in order to fill the Bell Centre so we can have a proper audience for the Stanley Cup Finals.

“So we have a plan, and we can execute the plan,” says Go Test Rapide co-founder Daniel Selcer. “If we get approval, we will test everyone at the Bell Centre so they can allow 21,273 people inside. Fans are outside shoulder-to-shoulder anyway, some without masks, so let’s get them tested and inside to cheer for the Habs!”

The rapid testing model was also endorsed earlier this month by Quebec microbiologist and infectious disease consultant Alex Carignan, who confirmed that the Bell Centre could be filled in a safe and responsible way.

Montreal company Go Test Rapide wants to use their 15-minute rapid testing model to fill the Bell Centre with 21,273 Habs fans again.

Montrealers are currently able to get tested by Go Test Rapide in two ways: at their drive-through clinic, located at 105 Marcel-Laurin; or through their mobile service, which can provide you a test at your home, office or other location. Both options are approved by Health Canada for travel, and documentation to travellers will be provided.

Go Test Rapide provides rapid antigen tests (15 min), rapid antibody tests (15 min) and 24-hour PCR tests, all priced at $75. Rushed PCR tests (12 hours) and saliva tests (24-48 hours) can also be provided at a premium. These prices are for the drive-through clinic and do not require an appointment. Simply book online here. Appointments are of course required for their mobile services, and prices can be found here.

