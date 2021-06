Summer in Montreal got started a little earlier than usual this year. The early heatwave, coupled with those first vaccine doses swimming in our systems, flicked the euphoria switches in our brains prematurely. But hey, no one can blame us for wanting to have a little fun in the sun after all we’ve endured, no matter how many low-flying choppers or puritanical mayoral candidates try to disperse us.

It also felt it was hard to get a musical pulse on the city last summer. No car stereos, free outdoor shows or coffee shop playlists to bounce off. Here’s hoping for a much needed recalibration, so if you’re looking for new Montreal jams to fill your suddenly stacked social calendar this summer, here you go:

“SS21” by Pahpay feat. Mike Shabb

May we all get into the club in our Nikes this summer, because I can’t fit in my jeans after a year at home. This slamming collaboration between the two Montreal rappers will have you thinking of the days Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan were inseparable pals.

“You Don’t Love Me” by Janette King

In the 90s, every radio jam was made for summer, so it’s great to see Janette tap into that spirit with a little St-Henri flair.

“Ting Tun Up” by Skiifall feat. Knucks

This on-demand NDG/UK connection should be the Habs goal/entrance song.

“To the Beach” by Magi Merlin

With days of sun and surf no longer unattainable, Merlin’s invitation likely doesn’t involve typing into Waze. It’s a roundabout kind of journey.

“Can’t Let Go” by Laroie

Over an irresistible Gene Tellem production, the one-time Heartstreeter makes a passionate plea.

“Sun Come Out” by Taco Toby

The new King of Mile End takes a victory lap around Parc Avenue Dairy Queen.

“Pouléga” by Kirai

The Drummondville hook machine dedicates one to the boys. One of many effortless earworms on KayWorld.

“Golosa (DJ Gigi Remix)” by Isabella Lovestory

The Spanish-language pop star hurtles even further into the future, getting the hyperpop remix treatment.

“Nou Pare (Gardy Girault Remix)” by Poirier feat. Coralie Hérard

One of the hottest tracks on Soft Power turns up another notch in intensity thanks to the Haitian producer.

“Global” by FK Dame

The Montrealer confidently lays out his ambitions over layers of keys.

“Aminata” by De.Ville

A schoolyear romance spills out into the summer.

“Closer (Live)” by Patrick Holland

The Beaubien sound is alive and well.

“Les gens” by Robert Robert

Let’s be real, most of us will be working hard this summer. Here’s an anthem for everyone who’s going to spend these sunny days earning a paycheque.

