Gratitude to the co-founder of Resilience Montreal and executive director of the Native Women’s Shelter.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante marked National Indigenous Peoples Day, with a video statement in which she commented on Indigenous history and culture and the city’s fraternity with the various communities in the region. Plante also made a point of highlighting a prominent Montrealer whose organizations have lent significant support to Indigenous people in need, namely Nakuset.

“Nakuset’s contribution to Montreal social justice should be highlighted today — she who co-founded Resilience Montreal, a shelter for people experiencing homelessness, and which runs the Native Women’s Shelter in Montreal. Thanks Nakuset.”

La contribution de Nakuset à la justice sociale montréalaise devait être soulignée aujourd'hui, elle qui a confondé @ResilienceMont1, un refuge pour personnes en situation d’itinérance, et qui dirige le Foyer pour femmes autochtones de Montréal. Merci Nakuset. 💙 #polmtl pic.twitter.com/h0S4VC5Izv — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 21, 2021 Valérie Plante thanks Nakuset for her contribution to Montreal social justice

Nakuset is a Manitoba-born Cree woman who was adopted and raised by a Jewish family in Montreal during the Sixities Scoop. She has been active in the city as an organizer and activist for many years. Resilience Montreal recently received funding from the governments of Quebec and Canada for a more permanent location, and the Native Women’s Shelter has expanded to a second location.

For more about Resilience Montreal, please click here, and for more about the Native Women’s Shelter, please click here. Read our 2020 feature interview with Nakuset here.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.