The 14-day home quarantine is also expected to be shortened.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the mandatory three-day hotel quarantine will be lifted for Canadians returning to Canada who are fully vaccinated. This is expected to be announced today, and come into effect in the coming weeks. Fully vaccinated Canadians will still have to get tested and quarantine upon arriving back home, but once they get their negative test, they no longer have to quarantine.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

