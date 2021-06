Jonathan Majors could be lacing up his gloves for Creed III. The actor is in talks to play Adonis Creed’s opponent in the forthcoming sequel. Majors is best known for his roles in HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods.

Jonathan Majors is currently filming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, playing the villain Kang the Conqueror. This marks Majors’ first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Creed lead actor Michael B. Jordan will make his directorial debut with the third film in the series. The plot is speculated to involve a fight against the son of Clubber Lang, Mr. T’s character from Rocky III.

The son of Clubber Lang may appear in the next Creed film.

Sylvester Stallone will not be returning as Rocky Balboa for Creed III, making it the first film in the Rocky franchise not to include the titular fighter. Stallone is reportedly writing a new Rocky film that would find Balboa mentoring a young, foreign boxer. Stallone won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Academy Award for his return as Rocky in the first Creed film in 2016.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.