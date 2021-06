It is no secret that the hip hop and R&B scenes are on a steady rise in Montreal. Kaytranada’s two Grammy wins this past March have helped further cement the city as an important creative hub.

With all eyes on Montreal, many artists have capitalized by releasing their career-best work. Here are three Montreal hip hop and R&B songs and projects released this week that you should be checking out:

Zach Zoya, “Feelings”

Rouyn-Noranda-born crooner Zach Zoya has shared “Feelings,” the first single from his forthcoming second solo EP. Co-produced by Chase.Wav and Jay Century, the single is less crossover and more purely R&B. While many of Zoya’s past projects have highlighted his hip hop influences, the artist is taking things back to his roots this time around. Zoya broke down the project in a press statement:

“Melodic R&B is really the music I fell in love with first. Love, attraction and lust are such core feelings, core emotions. They appeal to our most primal instincts and everyone can relate to them. Even if it’s in another language, you get the tone, the intention. Some things are just basic to human communication. Being whispery, being close, these things are just universal.“ —Zach Zoya

Chiiild, “Eventually”

Chiiild is a duo comprised of Yonatan “xSDTRK” Ayal and Pierre-Luc Rioux. The pair released their debut EP Synthetic Soul last year and are wasting no time with their follow-up project. “Eventually” is a sexy single about the whirlwind of emotions that comes along with rekindling a past flame.

Hope for Sale, Chiiild’s formal debut album, is set to release on July 23. Chiiild will make their television debut next Tuesday, June 8, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

CRYPT999, twoseven*! part II, why iz god*!

twoseven*! – part II, why iz god*! is OUT NOW*! RUN THAT SHIT*! pic.twitter.com/nIDDf78ERq — ✞ ✞ ✞ (@crypt_999) June 4, 2021 LISTEN: Three new Montreal hip hop and R&B tracks to check out today

CRYPT999 stays true to his name with a wickedly grim new project. twoseven*! part II, why iz god*! is a cinematic experience, sending nods to classic movies of the ’90s such as The Matrix and Menace II Society through both lyrics and sampling. The album is a family affair, bringing 999Section crew members like BLCKND, Amideluxe and Jei Bandit along for the ride. A one-of-a-kind sonic offering, there is no one in Montreal making music quite like CRYPT999.

