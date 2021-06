The mayor could not believe that one of her favourite players was just 20 years old.

In an interview earlier today with Tony Marinaro on TSN690, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante was asked who her favourite players on the Montreal Canadiens are. The mayor of course started by speaking about Carey Price, however transitioned to expressing her amazement with Cole Caufield.

“I love how candid he is, and how fast he is. There’s so much energy in him,” she said. The mayor was also not aware of how young he was, replying to Marinaro with a “What?!” when he mentioned Caufield’s age.

this was nasty by Cole Caufield pic.twitter.com/nBjPcMBGEA — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) June 25, 2021

🤗#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/K5Fabf6ct6 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 25, 2021 Like the rest of Montreal, Valérie Plante loves Cole Caufield

For the first time since 1993, the Habs have made the Stanley Cup Finals, with Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning starting tonight at 8 p.m.

Go Habs Go!

