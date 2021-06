This morning in Parliament, all federal party leaders spoke about the horrific truck attack that occurred in London, ON on Sunday night, killing four members of the same family and leaving another, a nine-year-old boy, seriously injured in hospital. Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau called the killing, which was reportedly a targeted attack against Muslims, an act of terrorism. NDP party leader Jagmeet Singh commented on the tragedy from the point of view of a son of immigrants and a visible religious as well as ethnic minority:

“I think about the fact that my parents chose to make Canada our home. I love my home, I love this place. But the reality is, this is our Canada. Our Canada is a place where 215 little kids were found dead in unmarked graves. Our Canada is a place where you can’t walk down the streets if you wear a hijab because you will be killed. This is our Canada. We can’t deny it. We can’t reject that because it does no one any help.

“The reality is that our Canada is a place of racism, of violence, of genocide of Indigenous people and our Canada is a place where Muslims aren’t safe. Muslims are not safe in this country. And Muslims wonder how many more lives will it take? How many more families will be mowed — mowed down in the street?! How many more families will be killed before we do something?”

—Jagmeet Singh