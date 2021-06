The Quebec Sports Minister told the NHL to do some soul-searching.

Charest on Scheifele 4-game suspension: “What example does it send to our young people?”

Quebec Sports Minister Isabelle Charest has released a statement following the four-game suspension of Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele, announced yesterday by the NHL Department of Player Safety. Scheifele was responsible for the horrific hit on Montreal Canadiens centreman Jake Evans on Monday night, when the Habs took game 1 5-3.

Isabelle Charest began her statement criticizing the NHL for a suspension of just four games, asking, “What example does it send to our young people?” Charest also commented on the need for the NHL to take dangerous behaviour and violence more seriously.

“The NHL imposed a four-game suspension on Mark Scheifele for the hit. Four games for an act that could jeopardize the future of a young player… What example does it send to our young people? The NHL must be an example to follow and an inspiration for the next generation. “I am disturbed by this situation. I invite the NHL to do some soul-searching. Violence must no longer be tolerated and exemplary penalties must be imposed. It needs to change!” –Isabelle Charest

Je suis troublée par la situation. J’invite la Ligue à faire un examen de conscience. La violence ne doit plus être tolérée et des sanctions exemplaires doivent être imposées. Il faut que ça change! — Isabelle Charest (@IsabelleCharest) June 4, 2021 Isabelle Charest on Mark Scheifele 4-game suspension: “What example does it send to our young people?”

The Montreal Canadiens play the Winnipeg Jets in game 2 tonight at 7:30 p.m. To read our latest Habs report, please click here.

