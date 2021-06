The New York Islanders are setting a good example with their safe arena policy.

Quebec public health announced yesterday that the capacity for festivals and events in Quebec will be increased from 2,500 to 3,500 attendees as of this Thursday, June 17. This is postive news for Habs fans as game 3 against the Las Vegas Golden Knights takes place in Montreal on Friday, June 18. However, medical microbiologist and infectious disease consultant Alex Carignan has shared a strategy that could allow the Bell Centre to safely increase to full, or close to full capacity, in a way that’s similar to what’s currently being done at home games for the New York Islanders.

Nous avons maintenant les outils pour reprendre les événements de grande envergure de façon sécuritaire (pas uniquement le CH 😉).



Les Islanders de New York sont un exemple parfait de ce qui pourrait être fait chez nous.



🧵 1/https://t.co/rJGE7CqxtI — Alex Carignan (@carignan_alex) June 16, 2021 Here’s how a safe, full capacity Bell Centre could become a reality NOW

The strategy starts with having sections of the Bell Centre reserved for fully vaccinated people. Additionally, there would also be sections reserved for unvaccinated people that require the presentation of a negative antigen test (rapid test) in the six hours before the match (available on site) or a negative PCR test (a regular COVID-19 test) in the 72 hours prior to the game. Mask use would of course still be enforced until Aug. 31.

On se fait vacciner pour se protéger et protéger les gens que nous aimons de la maladie, mais on le fait aussi pour reprendre une vie relativement normale.



L'organisation d'événements dans des paramètres similaires nous permettrait cette dernière option.



3/3 — Alex Carignan (@carignan_alex) June 16, 2021 Here’s how a safe, full capacity Bell Centre could become a reality NOW

Carrignan finished his statement by pointing to the return to normal life and events through the vacciantion campaign in Quebec.

“We get vaccinated to protect ourselves and the people we love from disease, but we also do it to get back to a relatively normal life. Organizing events in similar settings would allow us the latter option.“

Let’s hope Quebec public health considers these recommendations!

For the full analysis regarding arena safety, please visit the NHL website.

For more Montreal sports coverage, please visit the Sports section.